Report: Maryland Terrapins could be losing AD Damon Evans
There could be a major shakeup in College Park. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Athletic Director Damon Evans has emerged as the target to fill the vacant Athletic Director role over at SMU. Evans has been the Terrapins' AD since 2017, but that could be changing if SMU executes a deal.
During Evans' tenure at Maryland, the Terrapins have claimed 49 Big Ten Championships and Tournament titles, the third-most of any conference institution during that span. The Terps have captured seven National Championship since 2014.
Evans was recently named to the College Football Playoff committee and reports have suggested Evans and men's basketball coach Kevin Willard were working on a substantial contract to keep Willard in Maryland for the foreseeable future.
