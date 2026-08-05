Stefon Diggs Signs With The Washington Commanders

It's official: Stefon Diggs has joined the Washington Commanders. A day after speculation continued to mount about whether Diggs and Washington would reach an agreement, it finally happened. ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Diggs and the Commanders agreed to a one-year deal totaling up to $12 million.

Diggs now joins two former Terps in safety Nick Cross and tight end Chig Okonkwo, both of whom signed with Washington in the offseason.

Breaking: Former Patriots WR Stefon Diggs is signing with the Commanders, sources tell @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/GpRKzQynqO — ESPN (@espn) August 5, 2026

The signing comes at a perfect time, as Washington has just finished up day three of pads in training camp, and tomorrow will be their off day. This will allow Diggs to get settled in and join the team for Friday's session implementing himself into the new offensive scheme he has to learn.

Diggs was one name floating around early in the offseason as a receiver Washington had its eye on, along with disgruntled San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk, who's been looking to leave the NFC West club.

The 32-year-old veteran receiver returns home to play for the hometown team, having grown up in Washington, D.C and playing his collegiate ball at the University of Maryland.

Diggs bolsters a wide receiver room that had questions because there was no clear No. 2 option opposite star wideout Terry McLaurin. McLaurin has led the Commanders in nearly every receiving category since his rookie season in 2019.

The receiver room now features Diggs, McLaurin, Dyami Brown, Van Jefferson, Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane, Antonio Williams, and Treylon Burks.

Last season, general manager Adam Peters added veteran Deebo Samuel in hopes of pairing him up with McLaurin to elevate an offense that helped guide Washington to the NFC Championship in the 2024-25 season.

However, McLaurin missed seven games last year due to a quad issue, and Noah Brown missed nearly all of last season with knee and groin issues, leaving Samuel as the reliable option with little depth behind him.

It led Washington to add five receivers who weren't on the roster at the start of the season, in week one against the New York Giants.

Meanwhile, Diggs is coming off a bounce-back year where he had 85 receptions for 1,013 receiving yards (15th in the NFL), had the #1 catch rate in the league (83%), had the #1 accurate target catch rate (89%), and finished with the #1 lowest WR error rate (2%) with only two drops.

Stefon Diggs to DC



his 2025 season:



#1 EPA/target (+0.68)

#2 success rate (66%)

#6 yards/target (9.9)



the consistency was MASSIVE:



#1 catch rate (83%)

#1 accurate target catch rate (89%)

#1 lowest WR error rate (2%)



and only 2 drops all season!



(out of all WR w 100+ targ) pic.twitter.com/gLJWDSM8PE — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 5, 2026

How will Diggs help the Commanders' Offense?

The main thing that Diggs will provide is relief to McLaurin. When opposing defenses face Washington, the main players they're game-planning for are quarterback Jayden Daniels and McLaurin. In coverage, McLaurin faces a lot of attention with strategies to slow him down or try to completely take him out of the game with brackets or double teams.

Now, with Diggs in the picture, you can't just leave Diggs one-on-one to beat your second-best corner or slot guy; you have to account for his talent and ability to beat you in all three phases of the game. Diggs can win man-to-man situations, which is an important aspect to have from your receivers.

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