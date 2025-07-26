Tagovailoa's journey continues: first professional TD with Pirates
It's been a rollercoaster ride for former Maryland Terrapin Taulia Tagovailoa. After carving up the B1G and rewriting the record books in College Park - he owns several to include career passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions, completion percentage, and 300-yard games - Tagovailoa went undrafted in the NFL. He spent a short amount of time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL (Canadien Football League) and Hamburg Sea Devils of the ELF (European League of Football), before finding a home with the Massachusetts Pirates of the ILF (Indoor Football League).
The kid is a competitor, and that is what Maryland fans always loved about him. While he may have been widely known for his arm, Tagovailoa rushed for 13 touchdowns during his time with the Terps and holds the Maryland record for career rushing yards by a QB. Today, Tagovailoa rushed for his first professional touchdown.
It may not be the NFL, but it is still football. And for a guy who poured his heart and soul into the Terps, becoming the B1G's all-time passing leader, it is great to see Tagovailoa continuing to chase his dream. We will be keeping an eye on his progress with the Pirate's - you never know where his story goes next.
