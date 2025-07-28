Terps' future bright: five named to the Shrine Bowl Watchlist
The excitement is building around Maryland football as five Terps - Aliou Bah, Jalil Farooq, Dorian Fleming, Jamare Glasker, and Jalen Huskey - landed on the Shrine Bowl 1000 Watchlist. This means these players are being considered among the top 1,000 college football players eligible for the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL Draft.
These five Terps represent a good mix of offensive and defensive playmakers. Bah, a transfer from Georgia, was a key piece of the offensive line last year and is expected to have another great season. Farooq comes from Oklahoma, where he hauled in 89 receptions for 1,287 yards and seven touchdowns. Fleming is a new addition, transferring from Georgian State after an incredible season that found him named Second Team All-Sun Belt. Rounding out the watchlist is Glasker and Huskey, two game changers in the secondary.
This watchlist does not guarantee anything , but it is a great sign for Coach Mike Locksley and the program. It means these guys are on the radar, getting attention from NFL scouts. The Shrine Bowl is scheduled for January 27th, 2026, in Frisco, Texas – a long way from today, but a date to circle if you’re a Maryland football fan.
