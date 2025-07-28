All terrapins

Terps' future bright: five named to the Shrine Bowl Watchlist

David Lewis

Maryland Terrapins helmets. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The excitement is building around Maryland football as five Terps - Aliou Bah, Jalil Farooq, Dorian Fleming, Jamare Glasker, and Jalen Huskey - landed on the Shrine Bowl 1000 Watchlist. This means these players are being considered among the top 1,000 college football players eligible for the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL Draft.

These five Terps represent a good mix of offensive and defensive playmakers. Bah, a transfer from Georgia, was a key piece of the offensive line last year and is expected to have another great season. Farooq comes from Oklahoma, where he hauled in 89 receptions for 1,287 yards and seven touchdowns. Fleming is a new addition, transferring from Georgian State after an incredible season that found him named Second Team All-Sun Belt. Rounding out the watchlist is Glasker and Huskey, two game changers in the secondary.

This watchlist does not guarantee anything , but it is a great sign for Coach Mike Locksley and the program. It means these guys are on the radar, getting attention from NFL scouts. The Shrine Bowl is scheduled for January 27th, 2026, in Frisco, Texas – a long way from today, but a date to circle if you’re a Maryland football fan.

Coach
Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Published
DAVID LEWIS

Dave Lewis served in the United States Army for 25 years. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and is completing his MBA in Executive Leadership. He’s been married to his wife, Andrea, for 20+ years and is a proud father of Carsen and Madisen.

