Transfer Portal: Former Maryland starter commits to Big Ten program

The Maryland Terrapins have lost a starter from last season to another Big Ten program.

Chris Breiler

Maryland's defense took a big hit earlier this month when star edge rusher Kellan Wyatt entered the transfer portal. Wyatt led the Terrapins with 7.5 TFLs last season and he was second on the team with three sacks. And while losing him to the portal was bad enough, the Terps are now tasked with figuring out how to block him.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Wyatt was transferring to Indiana with one year of eligibility left. Maryland and Indiana are set to square off in College Park on Nov. 1.

Over the last two seasons, Wyatt was a major contributor for the Terrapin defense, accounting for 64 tackles, 14 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, 1 PBU, and 2 forced fumbles.

Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

