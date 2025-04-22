Transfer Portal: Former Maryland starter commits to Big Ten program
Maryland's defense took a big hit earlier this month when star edge rusher Kellan Wyatt entered the transfer portal. Wyatt led the Terrapins with 7.5 TFLs last season and he was second on the team with three sacks. And while losing him to the portal was bad enough, the Terps are now tasked with figuring out how to block him.
On Tuesday, it was announced that Wyatt was transferring to Indiana with one year of eligibility left. Maryland and Indiana are set to square off in College Park on Nov. 1.
Over the last two seasons, Wyatt was a major contributor for the Terrapin defense, accounting for 64 tackles, 14 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, 1 PBU, and 2 forced fumbles.
