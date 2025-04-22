Transfer Portal: Former Maryland starter commits to Big Ten program

Indiana has picked up a commitment from former Maryland LB Kellan Wyatt, who will play on the DL for the Hoosiers



Over the past 2 seasons, Wyatt has accounted for 64 tackles, 14 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, 1 PBU, & 2 forced fumbles. He has 1 year of eligibility remaining.