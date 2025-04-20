WATCH: Maryland football QB Justyn Martin finds the end zone during practice
Freshman quarterback Malik Washington isn't the only one who is throwing touchdowns. UCLA transfer quarterback Justyn Martin is doing it as well, and Maryland football's social media account captured the moment.
During Saturday's scrimmage, Martin is seen connecting with wide receiver Octavian Smith Jr. in the back of the end zone for a score. Smith Jr. started 11 games for Maryland last year, and he caught 30 receptions for 315 yards and two scores with Billy Edwards Jr. starting for the Terps.
Martin had plenty of time in the pocket on this play and he threw one to Smith Jr. that could've been a tad long, but Smith Jr. made an excellent diving catch.
After two seasons with UCLA, Martin left for a better situation. After attempting 35 pass attempts last year, Martin is with Maryland -- and he has big plans for 2025.
"Maryland has been known for passing the ball and putting up big numbers," Martin said. "I want to extend that and emulate the success that Coach Locks has had in the past with that."
It is a two-man race for the starting job. Fans will get a chance to see what both Martin and Washington are all about on April 26 during Maryland's spring game.
