WATCH: Maryland football QB Justyn Martin finds the end zone during practice

Trent Knoop

Freshman quarterback Malik Washington isn't the only one who is throwing touchdowns. UCLA transfer quarterback Justyn Martin is doing it as well, and Maryland football's social media account captured the moment.

During Saturday's scrimmage, Martin is seen connecting with wide receiver Octavian Smith Jr. in the back of the end zone for a score. Smith Jr. started 11 games for Maryland last year, and he caught 30 receptions for 315 yards and two scores with Billy Edwards Jr. starting for the Terps.

Martin had plenty of time in the pocket on this play and he threw one to Smith Jr. that could've been a tad long, but Smith Jr. made an excellent diving catch.

After two seasons with UCLA, Martin left for a better situation. After attempting 35 pass attempts last year, Martin is with Maryland -- and he has big plans for 2025.

"Maryland has been known for passing the ball and putting up big numbers," Martin said. "I want to extend that and emulate the success that Coach Locks has had in the past with that."

It is a two-man race for the starting job. Fans will get a chance to see what both Martin and Washington are all about on April 26 during Maryland's spring game.

Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

