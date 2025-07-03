Updated 2026 Big Ten recruiting rankings according to On3, 247Sports
The activity on the recruiting trail is picking up, and the month of July is expected to bring even more fireworks in the Big Ten. But when it comes to Maryland, the Terps find themselves in last place in both of the major recruiting services (On3 and 247Sports).
The Terrapins currently have nine commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, which is the fewest of any Big Ten team. Although landing five-star edge rusher Zion Elee was huge for head coach Mike Locksley and his staff, the class still needs plenty of work if the Terps hope to finish within the top half of the conference.
Here's a look at the latest team rankings from both On3 and 247Sports:
On3 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings (2026 class)
- USC
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Oregon
- Penn State
- UCLA
- Illinois
- Washington
- Minnesota
- Indiana
- Rutgers
- Michigan State
- Wisconsin
- Iowa
- Nebraska
- Purdue
- Northwestern
- Maryland
247Sports Big Ten Recruiting Rankings (2026 class)
- USC
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Penn State
- Oregon
- UCLA
- Illinois
- Minnesota
- Washington
- Rutgers
- Indiana
- Michigan State
- Wisconsin
- Purdue
- Iowa
- Northwestern
- Nebraska
- Maryland
