Updated 2026 Big Ten recruiting rankings according to On3, 247Sports

The month of July is expected to bring fireworks on the recruiting trail within the Big Ten conference.

Chris Breiler

The activity on the recruiting trail is picking up, and the month of July is expected to bring even more fireworks in the Big Ten. But when it comes to Maryland, the Terps find themselves in last place in both of the major recruiting services (On3 and 247Sports).

The Terrapins currently have nine commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, which is the fewest of any Big Ten team. Although landing five-star edge rusher Zion Elee was huge for head coach Mike Locksley and his staff, the class still needs plenty of work if the Terps hope to finish within the top half of the conference.

Here's a look at the latest team rankings from both On3 and 247Sports:

On3 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings (2026 class)

  1. USC
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. Oregon
  5. Penn State
  6. UCLA
  7. Illinois
  8. Washington
  9. Minnesota
  10. Indiana
  11. Rutgers
  12. Michigan State
  13. Wisconsin
  14. Iowa
  15. Nebraska
  16. Purdue
  17. Northwestern
  18. Maryland

247Sports Big Ten Recruiting Rankings (2026 class)

  1. USC
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. Penn State
  5. Oregon
  6. UCLA
  7. Illinois
  8. Minnesota
  9. Washington
  10. Rutgers
  11. Indiana
  12. Michigan State
  13. Wisconsin
  14. Purdue
  15. Iowa
  16. Northwestern
  17. Nebraska
  18. Maryland

