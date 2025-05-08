Where Big Ten teams rank in ESPN's latest college football top-25 rankings
Four Big Ten teams made the 2024 College Football Playoff with the Ohio State Buckeyes winning the entire thing. The B10 Conference was a force last season, and it has a chance to be just as good in 2025. Three teams that made the '24 CFP are supposed to be in the race for the 2025 CFP: Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon.
While those three teams currently stand out compared to the rest, the Big Ten has a few other teams that could make the Big Dance. Indiana made it last year, and Curt Cignetti re-tooled for this upcoming year. Illinois is predicted by many to be last year's Indiana, and the Michigan Wolverines are expected to compete for a spot in the Playoff.
ESPN updated its way-too-early top-25 and the rankings reflect just how good the Big Ten is going to be this year. Here's where every Big Ten team was ranked in ESPN's latest top-25 ranking.
1. Penn State
5. Ohio State
8. Oregon
11. Illinois
17. Indiana
20. Michigan
