Where Big Ten teams rank in ESPN's latest college football top-25 rankings

The Big Ten is going to be challenging once again this season.

Four Big Ten teams made the 2024 College Football Playoff with the Ohio State Buckeyes winning the entire thing. The B10 Conference was a force last season, and it has a chance to be just as good in 2025. Three teams that made the '24 CFP are supposed to be in the race for the 2025 CFP: Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon.

While those three teams currently stand out compared to the rest, the Big Ten has a few other teams that could make the Big Dance. Indiana made it last year, and Curt Cignetti re-tooled for this upcoming year. Illinois is predicted by many to be last year's Indiana, and the Michigan Wolverines are expected to compete for a spot in the Playoff.

ESPN updated its way-too-early top-25 and the rankings reflect just how good the Big Ten is going to be this year. Here's where every Big Ten team was ranked in ESPN's latest top-25 ranking.

1. Penn State
5. Ohio State
8. Oregon
11. Illinois
17. Indiana
20. Michigan

