Where Maryland football RB Nolan Ray ranks among the Big Ten's RBs in 2025
One veteran Maryland has to replace in 2025 is RB Roman Hemby. He opted to transfer to Indiana following a subpar 2024 season with the Terrapins. Hemby rushed for nearly 1,000 yards in 2022, but didn't live up to the hype in either 2023 or '24.
The guy who is slated to become RB1 for Maryland in 2025 is Nolan Ray. He carried the rock 75 times for 374 yards and two scores for Maryland last season. Heading into 2025, where does he rank among other Big Ten RBs? According to a new RB rankings, Ray is the No. 24-ranked back in the conference.
Maryland had one of the worst running attacks in the Big Ten last season, and that was with a veteran in Roman Hemby. He is now gone, and Nolan Ray is expected to lead the attack. There is too much unknown with the Terrapins' offense.- Michigan Wolverines on SI
In 2024, Maryland had the 16th-ranked rushing attack. The Terps averaged a little over 110 yards per game on the ground, and the only two teams worse in the Big Ten were Northwestern and UCLA. With a rebuilt offensive line, there are quite a few unknowns surrounding Maryland's offense. Can the line give Ray enough holes for a breakout season? It's possible, but that's just one area to watch in 2025.
