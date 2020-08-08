Maryland Offers Florida Safety With Ties to 2020 Signee

Safety Adrian Brown Jr. was surprised to add his offer from Maryland back on August 1, let alone an official offer. But Maryland got a chance to watch Brown in person last fall to give them more insight into the latest offer.

The 5-foot-11, 173-pound defensive back shined in all three phases of the game for Pahokee (FL) last season, the same school as 2020 signee Frankie Burgess. Brown has since reclassified to the 2021 class and tells All Terrapins he’s slated to prep at USA Academy, but Maryland’s time in Florida last cycle helped them add a new name to the safety recruiting board for 2021.

“Coach Mike Miller reached out. He like the way I attack the ball and my speed and I’d be big in their program,” Brown told All Terrapins. “He said that’s the move, they say I’d love it.” The obvious connection between Brown and Burgess does give familiarity for the Terps program as they join Houston, Illinois and Wake Forest with official offers.

“I have a big cousin up there. We played on the same team together at Pahokee. I spoke with him, nothing major. I’m also friends with a Maryland commit right now, Tai Felton.”

Maryland will look to build the foundation for his recruitment as Brown added he’s “supposed to talk to Illinois in a little while.” Of the four official offers, it is the ACC school that’s making the strongest push despite no prior visit from Brown.

“Wake forest. I have a lot of family members and former coaches that have played at Wake Forest.” Brown adds what will prove to best most critical in his recruitment.

“How close to home it is, the winning culture and culture overall and how can they help me with my education.”

Brown initially planned to graduate in December prior to the pandemic. Meanwhile, Maryland holds two a pair of commitments in the Sunshine State from safety Corey Coley and tight end Weston Wolff.