Lowe Homers Twice in Rays' Win over Dodgers

Game Two of the 2020 World Series is officially in the books as Rays second baseman and former Terp Brandon Lowe notched a pair of home runs in the team's 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Lowe knocked in the first run of the game with a first-inning home run as he finished the day with a pair of hits and runs along with three RBIs and a strikeout in five at bats. Lowe added a two-run home run in the top of the fifth on a deep line drive to left field as the Rays extended their lead to 5-0.