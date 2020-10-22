Lowe Homers Twice in Rays' Win over Dodgers
AllTerrapins Staff
Game Two of the 2020 World Series is officially in the books as Rays second baseman and former Terp Brandon Lowe notched a pair of home runs in the team's 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Lowe knocked in the first run of the game with a first-inning home run as he finished the day with a pair of hits and runs along with three RBIs and a strikeout in five at bats. Lowe added a two-run home run in the top of the fifth on a deep line drive to left field as the Rays extended their lead to 5-0.