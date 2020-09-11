Georgia Linebacker Wants to Visit Following Maryland Offer

George linebacker Devon Irving added his first Big Ten offer on Wednesday when inside linebackers coach George Helow pulled the trigger in the first phone conversation between the two. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound standout out of Hapeville Charter High School has enjoyed the ability to connect with new coaches around the country as the Terps build their recruiting board inside.

“He messaged me on Twitter and sent me his number, told me when I have some time to call me because all I needed was ten minutes so I just called him on the way to practice and we talked, he wanted to offer me at inside linebacker,” Irving told All Terrapins. “He was saying he likes the way I fill the hole and I’m a good downhill linebacker.”