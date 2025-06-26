All terrapins

Maryland Athletics announces hiring of Deputy Athletic Director/Chief Revenue Officer

Maryland Athletics has announced the hiring of Joe LaBue as the new Athletic Director/Chief Revenue Officer.

Chris Breiler

Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Thursday, the University of Maryland named Joe LaBue as the new Deputy Athletic Director and Chief Revenue Officer. LaBue is a Maryland alum who will now be tasked with revenue generation for the athletic programs in College Park, including sponsorships, partnerships, and commercial-related revenue. He is set to officially take over in that role on August 1st.

LaBue's experience includes 25 years in sports business, revenue generation, sales, and operations. Most recently, he served as the President of Charlotte FC (MLS) where he was in charge of business operations. Under his leadership, the franchise was among the top 5 gross and net revenue in MLS. He also held previous roles with the Carolina Panthers, Tepper Sports & Entertainment, and Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

He earned his Bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Maryland in 2001.

You can read the full press release from the University of Maryland HERE.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Social media roars after New Orleans Pelicans land Maryland star Derik Queen

Maryland Basketball: Opponent revealed for Terrapins' 2025 home opener

Maryland football expected to have a top WR/TE duo in the Big Ten Conference

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Inside Black & Gold