Maryland Athletics announces hiring of Deputy Athletic Director/Chief Revenue Officer
On Thursday, the University of Maryland named Joe LaBue as the new Deputy Athletic Director and Chief Revenue Officer. LaBue is a Maryland alum who will now be tasked with revenue generation for the athletic programs in College Park, including sponsorships, partnerships, and commercial-related revenue. He is set to officially take over in that role on August 1st.
LaBue's experience includes 25 years in sports business, revenue generation, sales, and operations. Most recently, he served as the President of Charlotte FC (MLS) where he was in charge of business operations. Under his leadership, the franchise was among the top 5 gross and net revenue in MLS. He also held previous roles with the Carolina Panthers, Tepper Sports & Entertainment, and Monumental Sports & Entertainment.
He earned his Bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Maryland in 2001.
You can read the full press release from the University of Maryland HERE.
