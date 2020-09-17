SI.com
AllTerrapins
Maryland Offers 2022 Tennessee Athlete Kody Jones

AhmedGhafir

Maryland extended an offer to Germantown (TN) athlete Kody Jones on Thursday afternoon as the 6-foot, 180-pound prospect added his latest Big Ten offer. The Terps are among the long list of Power Five schools building their 2022 recruiting board from the summer into the September contact period for the class as Jones has built a steady relationship over the last week.

“I’ve been texting the director of recruiting Marcus Berry for about a week now,” Jones told All Terrapins. “I hit him up today and telling me that when I get out of school, to call my coaches so I called them and he told me that Maryland offered me as an athlete. They’re really interested in me because we’ve only talked for about a week and they pulled the trigger so I know they’re interested and they think I can help the program.”

