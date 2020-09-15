Maryland Reaches Out to Offered Florida Cornerback

Lincoln High School (FL) cornerback Robert Wilson added an offer from Maryland back on August 7 when outside linebacker coach Brawley Evans pulled the trigger on the 6-foot, 170-pound prospect. When September 1 hit, it was Evans who reached out first to Wilson.

“I heard from coach Evans,” Wilson told All Terrapins. “I met him when my older brother [Trevor Solomon-Wilson] got recruited. We had a relationship. He’s a cool coach, he’s like family to my dad.” His previous visit to campus gave the cornerback a glimpse into College Park though he added “I know the campus but I have to take another visit.”