Maryland unveils the new Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center
Maryland athletic director Jim Smith welcomed the women's basketball team to the brand new, 44,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility. He highlighted the opportunity because of the "success this program has produced" year in and year out.
The Maryland athletics website broke down the details, including a brand new look inside the $52 million facility.
Maryland Athletics has been rewarding programs over the past several years, creating the Stanley Bobb Baseball Performance Center, Jones-Hill House (Football), Maryland Softball Performance Center, and Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex as a step toward the future development of not only the student-athletes but also the programs as a whole.
