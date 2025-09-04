All terrapins

Maryland unveils the new Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center

A beautiful facility that paves the way for men's and women's basketball to continued its tradition of success in College Park

Jaden Golding

Jan 9, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins mascot \"Testudo\" waives a Maryland flag before a match against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Maryland athletic director Jim Smith welcomed the women's basketball team to the brand new, 44,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility. He highlighted the opportunity because of the "success this program has produced" year in and year out.

The Maryland athletics website broke down the details, including a brand new look inside the $52 million facility.

Maryland Athletics has been rewarding programs over the past several years, creating the Stanley Bobb Baseball Performance Center, Jones-Hill House (Football), Maryland Softball Performance Center, and Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex as a step toward the future development of not only the student-athletes but also the programs as a whole.

Jaden's sports journalism career began at the College of Southern Maryland from 2022-2023, where he was brought in to cover baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, and volleyball at CSM. In late 2023, he began interning at the University of Maryland Athletics Department as a contributing writer to help develop feature stories and game recaps. He also creates his own sports media content on professional Washington teams with LegacyMaker Sports Network.

