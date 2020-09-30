Steffen Records Clean Sheet in Second Consecutive Start

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen made his second consecutive start on Wednesday as he recorded his first clean sheet in the EPL as Manchester City took down Burnley behind a pair of Raheem Sterling goals.

Steffen’s first start came last Thursday in a 2-1 win over Bournemouth as Manchester City began their pursuit for a fourth consecutive cup championship. The former Terp was slated to serve as the club’s backup to Ederson but manager Pep Guardiola commended the 25-year-old goalie following his performance. “Well the goal we conceded was almost unstoppable,” Guardiola told reporters after. “We didn’t defend the shot properly. After, he saved on a counter attack. He was calm. He was good. He gave a good performance.”