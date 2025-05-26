A top uncommitted 2025 prospect set to make decision on Tuesday; Will Maryland basketball get another commitment?

All terrapins

Buzz Williams is looking to add another member to his 2025 class.

Trent Knoop

2025 forward Aleks Alston is set to announce his collegiate decision on Tuesday and Maryland basketball is right in the thick of it. Alston hails from Chicago (IL) and is the Composite's 104th-ranked player in the '25 cycle. He is also the 22nd-ranked power forward and the top player from Illinois.

The 6-foot-9 forward holds offers from Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan State, among others.

There isn't much indication on where he may commit to, but a recent visit to College Park left a good impression on Alston. However, according to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, Illinois is currently leading in his recruitment with an 18.9% chance of landing him.

