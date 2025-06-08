5-star prospect officially eliminates Maryland football from contention
It was a fun ride for Maryland football, and for a little while, it looked like the Terrapins were actually leading in the recruitment for five-star OT Immanuel Iheanacho, but the five-star officially eliminated Maryland. Iheanacho announced his final four of Oregon, LSU, Penn State, and Auburn.
After receiving a Crystal Ball in favor of landing with Maryland, it now appears Oregon is the team to beat in Iheanacho's recruitment. The Baltimore (MD) product is ranked as the No. 6 overall player in the 2026 cycle.
Landing one five-star is tough enough for a school like Maryland, but landing two was going to be a real uphill battle. However, landing five-star edge rusher Zion Elee only helped keep Iheanacho interested in Maryland for as long as he was.
With the five-star talent out of the picture, Mike Locksley and Co. will shift their attention to other prospects. The Terps only have six commitments so far in the '26 cycle, and Maryland will need to capitalize on some official visits in the month of June.
