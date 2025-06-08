All terrapins

5-star prospect officially eliminates Maryland football from contention

The Terrapins are now OUT of the running.

Trent Knoop

Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was a fun ride for Maryland football, and for a little while, it looked like the Terrapins were actually leading in the recruitment for five-star OT Immanuel Iheanacho, but the five-star officially eliminated Maryland. Iheanacho announced his final four of Oregon, LSU, Penn State, and Auburn.

After receiving a Crystal Ball in favor of landing with Maryland, it now appears Oregon is the team to beat in Iheanacho's recruitment. The Baltimore (MD) product is ranked as the No. 6 overall player in the 2026 cycle.

Landing one five-star is tough enough for a school like Maryland, but landing two was going to be a real uphill battle. However, landing five-star edge rusher Zion Elee only helped keep Iheanacho interested in Maryland for as long as he was.

With the five-star talent out of the picture, Mike Locksley and Co. will shift their attention to other prospects. The Terps only have six commitments so far in the '26 cycle, and Maryland will need to capitalize on some official visits in the month of June.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

CBS Sports puts Maryland basketball inside the NCAA Tournament 'bubble' tier for 2025-26

ESPN gives Maryland football the slimmest of chances to win the Big Ten in 2025

Maryland Basketball legend Joe Smith lands new coaching opportunity

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Recruiting