BREAKING: Maryland football lands son of legendary Terrapin TE
Maryland football broke out of its recruiting slump on Monday. The Terrapins gained a commitment from edge rusher Jianni Davis.
Davis picked Maryland over ECU, Marshall, and Toledo, among others. Maryland now has eight commits in the 2026 class.
Davis, the 6-foot1, 230-pound edge rusher, was promoted to three-star status not too long ago. He is ranked as the 1,574th-best player in the country and the No. 119 edge, per the Composite. Davis hails from District Heights (MD).
It would make sense for Davis to follow in his father's footsteps. Vernon Davis was a fantastic tight end with the Terrapins, who went on to have an incredible NFL career.
The former Terrapin played for Maryland for three seasons before entering the NFL Draft. In his final year with the Terps, he caught for 871 yards and six scores.
Once he entered the NFL, Davis was one of the top TEs in the league. The former sixth overall pick played the first 10 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, before playing one season in Denver, and finishing his career with the Washington Redskins (Commanders) where he played for four seasons.
