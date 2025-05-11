Colorado hosts a former Maryland football player in the transfer portal
Former Maryland football starting lineman Andre Roye posted on his social media account that he arrived for a visit to Colorado. Deion Sanders and Co. are attempting to get the former starting LT with the Terrapins.
Roye came to Maryland in the 2022 class. He was a Composite three-star recruit and the 45th-ranked offensive tackle in the class.
Roye started seven games at left tackle for the Terrapins a season ago. The 6-6, 294-pound lineman appeared in six games in 2023. Roye had issues with penalties a year ago and was set to face some competition at tackle. Maryland signed Central Connecticut tackle Rahtrel Perry, who is likely going to be a starter for Mike Locksley's offense.
