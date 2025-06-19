Commit Watch: Maryland football in position to land recruit with official visit on deck
Maryland football is currently sitting with six commitments in the 2026 class, but is there some good news on the way for the Terrapins? Mike Locksley and Co. have been in contention for three-star cornerback Hakim Satterwhite for some time. Recently, 247Sports' Jeff Ermann placed a Crystal Ball in favor of Maryland landing Satterwhite with a confidence level of '8' out of 10.
Back in February, Satterwhite revealed his top 10 list, but his recruitment has been quiet since then. Originally, his top 10 consisted of Maryland, Kentucky, Michigan, Syracuse, Miami, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Notre Dame, Missouri, and West Virginia.
Satterwhite is right in the backyard of Maryland. He hails from Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy and is considered the No. 484 recruit in the 2026 class, and the No. 35 CB, per the Composite. Per 247Sports, Satterwhite had taken official visits to Syracuse, West Virginia, and Miami. He is set to take an OV to Maryland this weekend.
Maryland has the lead to land Satterwhite per On3's RPM. The Terrapins have a 36.6% chance to land the 6-foot-2 CB.
