All terrapins

Commit Watch: Maryland football in position to land recruit with official visit on deck

The Terrapins received a Crystal Ball to land the coveted player.

Trent Knoop

Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

Maryland football is currently sitting with six commitments in the 2026 class, but is there some good news on the way for the Terrapins? Mike Locksley and Co. have been in contention for three-star cornerback Hakim Satterwhite for some time. Recently, 247Sports' Jeff Ermann placed a Crystal Ball in favor of Maryland landing Satterwhite with a confidence level of '8' out of 10.

Back in February, Satterwhite revealed his top 10 list, but his recruitment has been quiet since then. Originally, his top 10 consisted of Maryland, Kentucky, Michigan, Syracuse, Miami, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Notre Dame, Missouri, and West Virginia.

Satterwhite is right in the backyard of Maryland. He hails from Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy and is considered the No. 484 recruit in the 2026 class, and the No. 35 CB, per the Composite. Per 247Sports, Satterwhite had taken official visits to Syracuse, West Virginia, and Miami. He is set to take an OV to Maryland this weekend.

Maryland has the lead to land Satterwhite per On3's RPM. The Terrapins have a 36.6% chance to land the 6-foot-2 CB.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

ESPN prediction could spell trouble for Maryland head coach Mike Locksley

Inside the 'no brainer' move by Billy Edwards Jr. leaving Maryland for Wisconsin

Where Maryland football RB Nolan Ray ranks among the Big Ten's RBs in 2025

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Recruiting