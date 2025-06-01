Four-star edge rusher during official visit to Maryland football: 'Go Terps'
It was the first official visit weekend for Maryland football, and the Terrapins hosted several high-end prospects. One of those players who took a visit to check out Maryland was four-star edge rusher Alhassan Iddrissu. The Oakdale (CT) product appeared to enjoy his time in College Park and went to his social media account to post four photos of himself wearing the famous Maryland jersey.
Iddrissu's caption was 'Go Terps'.
Iddrissu, the 6-foot-6, 240-pound edge rusher, is already college-ready going into his senior year. With the build, frame, and speed off the edge, he could be an immediate contributor in College Park. The Composite has Iddrissu as the 400th-ranked prospect in the 2026 cycle and the No. 1 player in CT.
Among taking an OV to Maryland, Iddrissu has scheduled an OV to Minnesota. According to 247Sports, he has high interest in Temple, Washington State, UCF, and Texas A&M, along with Maryland and Minnesota.
Maryland gained a commitment from former Ohio State commit Zahir Mathis last cycle, and the Terps already have five-star Zion Elee committed. Pairing those two up with more electric edge rushers could give Maryland plenty to work with in the coming years, playing in the Big Ten Conference.
