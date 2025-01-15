Maryland Athletics unveils new facility upgrade (VIDEO)
The University of Maryland continues its process of upgrading various athletic facilities, unveiling the latest update on Tuesday night. Back on Feb. 14, 2024, work began on Maryland baseball's new Stanley Bobb Baseball Performance Center. On Tuesday, the players got their first look at the finished product, which is a year-round 8,500 square foot climate-controlled facility where players can train. According to a press release from UMTerps.com, the facility features defined spaces for pitchers and hitters, along with technology upgrades for increased analytics.
Head baseball coach Matt Swope was obviously excited about the new performance center, saying that it provides an opportunity to take the baseball program to the next level.
“We've always cared about the development here,” Swope said. “We've always cared about the individual. We've always cared about the character. This is something that's vital even more to our program than other programs.”
The latest facility upgrade is part of Maryland Athletics' Building Champions initiative, a campaign that includes renovation and enhancement for nine different facilities throughout campus. Upgrades to the Jones-Hill House, Field Hockey and Women's Lacrosse Complex, Gossett Hall, and the Stanley Bobb Baseball Performance Center are now complete.
With the latest upgrade to the baseball facility, players will have the opportunity to develop their skills year-round.
"I’m thrilled for the new indoor facility," redshirt sophomore Kyle McCoy said. "It’s something we are unbelievably grateful to have, and it’s a credit to all the people before us who made it possible for us to maximize our abilities to be the best players we can be out on the field."
The facility itself is named after former Maryland baseball great Stanley Bobb, who pitched for the Terps from 1954-57.
The baseball facility is named after the late Stanley Bobb. Bobb, who pitched for the Terps from 1954-57, is a Greater Washington Jewish Sports Hall of Fame member. He was the starting pitcher in the dedication game at then-Shipley Field in 1954 against Dartmouth, winning on a six-hitter. Through his family's generous financial gift, the Bobbs helped create a place that will hone championship-level baseball players and build teammates for life.
“Thank you to Sandy Bobb and the Bobb family for generosity in honoring Stanley Bobb, the patriarch of their family,” said Damon Evans, the Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics. “He was an entrepreneur who made a difference in so many people’s lives. A true family man, Stanley often pointed to his three children and 12 grandchildren as his proudest accomplishment. We are honored to have his name emblazoned on our new Stanley Bobb Baseball Performance Center.”
