BREAKING: Maryland basketball gains first commitment of 2026 class
Since taking over the Maryland basketball job, Buzz Williams had to focus on filling out a depleted roster and sign some 2025 commits. But now that he has a full roster, Williams has turned all attention onto 2026 and beyond.
On Monday, he landed his first '26 commitment. Lufkin (TX) four-star forward Austin Brown chose to commit to the Terrapins.
The 6-foot-7 forward is a Composite four-star. He is ranked as the nation's 142nd player in the country and the No. 51 SF. Brown had already had connections to Williams, who was recruiting him fairly hard when he was at Texas A&M.
On top of offers from Maryland and Texas A&M, Brown has notable offers from Iowa, Minnesota, and SMU.
