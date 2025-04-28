All terrapins

Maryland basketball in contact with in-state prospect with excellent Big Ten offers

Got to keep the best players in state

Trent Knoop

Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Buzz Williams has filled his 2025 roster nicely with the addition of eight players from the transfer portal. While the Terrapins still need more bodies on the roster, the recruitment of the 2026 class has begun. According to reports, Maryland is one of many schools that is in contact with 2026 guard Prince Alexander Moody.

The 6-foot-4 combo guard hails out of District Heights (MD) and is a top-150 recruit. Moody's offer sheet isn't huge, but he has two strong offers from both Michigan State and Illinois. He is ranked as a three-star recruit, per the Composite. Moody is ranked as the 145th-best recruit in the 2026 class and the 12th-ranked combo guard.

Williams has yet to sign a high school prospect since becoming the head coach in College Park. But Williams is going to want to keep the top-ranked players from Maryland in Maryland. Moody is the 5th-ranked player from the state.

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

