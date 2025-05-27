BREAKING: Maryland basketball adds another commitment to 2025 recruiting class
Buzz Williams' job to construct his 2025 roster is almost complete. On Tuesday, Williams signed one of the top uncommitted prospects in the '25 recruiting cycle. Four-star forward Aleks Alston committed to the Terrapins.
Alston hails from Chicago (IL) and is the Composite's 104th-ranked player in the '25 cycle. He is also the 22nd-ranked power forward and the top player from Illinois. The 6-foot-9 forward held offers from Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan State, among others.
With the addition of Alston, Maryland now has 13 scholarships out for the 2025-26 year. Barring a change of events, Williams is likely done recruiting the 2025 class and signing transfers. He can now focus on getting his new roster to gel, and turning his full attention to the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland football tumbles in latest ESPN SP+ Rankings prior to 2025 season
Maryland basketball lands 2025 SF prospect
ESPN predicts former Maryland WR Tai Felton's production with Minnesota Vikings in rookie season