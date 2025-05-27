All terrapins

BREAKING: Maryland basketball adds another commitment to 2025 recruiting class

Buzz Williams' roster is almost full.

Trent Knoop

Buzz Williams' job to construct his 2025 roster is almost complete. On Tuesday, Williams signed one of the top uncommitted prospects in the '25 recruiting cycle. Four-star forward Aleks Alston committed to the Terrapins.

Alston hails from Chicago (IL) and is the Composite's 104th-ranked player in the '25 cycle. He is also the 22nd-ranked power forward and the top player from Illinois. The 6-foot-9 forward held offers from Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan State, among others.

With the addition of Alston, Maryland now has 13 scholarships out for the 2025-26 year. Barring a change of events, Williams is likely done recruiting the 2025 class and signing transfers. He can now focus on getting his new roster to gel, and turning his full attention to the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes.

