Maryland basketball misses out of transfer to AAC team
The Maryland Terrapins were in contact with LSU transfer Curtis Givens, but the former Tiger decided to stay a Tiger, but at another school. Givens committed to Penny Hardaway to play at Memphis in 2025-26.
The 6-foot-3 freshman wrapped up his first year of college. Coming off the bench in most games, Givens played in 32 games for the Tigers. Seeing over 18 minutes of action in each game, Givens put up 4.8 points and shot under 25% from long range.
While his stats were underwhelming in his first year of college basketball, Givens was a four-star recruit and a top-100 player coming out. 247Sports has him as a four-star transfer.
While Maryland still needs some bodies to fill out the roster, and Givens would have helped, the Terrapins landed one of Buzz Williams' biggest finds when former UConn commit Darius Adams signed with Maryland. The Terrapins could round out their roster with some more big men, but Maryland likes what it has at guard.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
ESPN ranks Maryland football's QB situation toward the bottom of all of CFB
Maryland Football: 5-star commit Zion Elee reacts to taking official visit to Auburn
Ex-Wisconsin star happy to avoid Maryland at the Xfinity Center: 'I'm glad we don't have to see them again'