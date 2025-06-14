Maryland basketball chasing another 5-star prospect, brother of NBA player
After finalizing the 2025 recruiting class, and roster, Buzz Williams has shifted his attention to the 2026 and 2027 classes. Williams knows if he is going to stay competitive in the Big Ten Conference against powers like Purdue, Michigan State, Michigan, and Illinois, among others, he will need the top-end talent to come to College Park.
Maryland recently re-offered 2027 five-star forward Ryan Hampton. The 6-foot-6 forward out of Dallas (TX) is one of the top prospects in the '27 class. He is considered the No. 2 overall player in the class at this juncture.
It's extremely early in the process for Hampton, but Maryland is trying to toss its hat into the ring early to gain some traction. Hampton is the brother of NBA player, RJ Hampton. RJ was the 24th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and he has bounced around in the league during his career.
Hampton isn't the only top recruit in the '27 class Williams has gone after. Maryland has offered fellow five-star, and Maryland native, Baba Oladotun. Five-star forward CJ Rosser and center Obinna Ekezie Jr. are the other two five-star players Williams is after since becoming the Terrapins' head coach.
