Maryland Basketball offers Top 20 point guard nationally
Head coach Buzz Williams and the Maryland Terrapins have extended an offer to one of the top point guards in the country for the 2027 class. On Sunday, four-star PG Antonio Pemberton announced on Twitter/X that he had received the offer from the Terps.
The 6-1, 170-pound prospect is considered a rising star in the 2027 class.
According to 247Sports composite, Pemberton is rated as the No. 1 overall prospect from the state of New Hampshire and the No. 15 overall point guard in the nation. Additionally, 247Sports composite ranks Pemberton as a Top 60 overall prospect in the nation.
