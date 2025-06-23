All terrapins

Maryland basketball to get official visit from a top 2026, high 4-star prospect from Texas

Buzz Williams is using his Texas connections wisely.

Trent Knoop

Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
In this story:

Buzz Williams has been doing his due diligence on the recruiting trail. After filling (likely) his 2025-26 roster with recruits and transfers, Williams has now turned his attention to the 2026 and 2027 classes. One player the Terrapins have been after is four-star forward Billy White III.

In good news for Maryland, White III announced he scheduled six upcoming official visits and Maryland will get the last chance to impress the coveted prospect.

White's OV schedule is the following:

SMU: Sept. 6
Oklahoma: Sept. 21
Oklahoma State: Sept. 28
TCU: Oct. 4
LSU: Oct. 11
Maryland: Oct. 18

The 6-foot-8 forward hails from Corpus Christi (TX) Veterans Memorial and is the nation's No. 50-ranked prospect in the 2026 class. He is also the 19th-best SF, per the Composite. With Williams coming to Maryland from Texas A&M, there is already a connection with White III since the Aggies had already been in contact with him.

Maryland is searching for its first commitment in the 2026 class.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland football gets big commitment from in-state talent for 2026 class

How Curt Cignetti's success at Indiana turned the heat up on Mike Locksley and Maryland

Insider reveals which team really likes Maryland big man Derik Queen ahead of 2025 NBA Draft

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Recruiting