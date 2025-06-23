Maryland basketball to get official visit from a top 2026, high 4-star prospect from Texas
Buzz Williams has been doing his due diligence on the recruiting trail. After filling (likely) his 2025-26 roster with recruits and transfers, Williams has now turned his attention to the 2026 and 2027 classes. One player the Terrapins have been after is four-star forward Billy White III.
In good news for Maryland, White III announced he scheduled six upcoming official visits and Maryland will get the last chance to impress the coveted prospect.
White's OV schedule is the following:
SMU: Sept. 6
Oklahoma: Sept. 21
Oklahoma State: Sept. 28
TCU: Oct. 4
LSU: Oct. 11
Maryland: Oct. 18
The 6-foot-8 forward hails from Corpus Christi (TX) Veterans Memorial and is the nation's No. 50-ranked prospect in the 2026 class. He is also the 19th-best SF, per the Composite. With Williams coming to Maryland from Texas A&M, there is already a connection with White III since the Aggies had already been in contact with him.
Maryland is searching for its first commitment in the 2026 class.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland football gets big commitment from in-state talent for 2026 class
How Curt Cignetti's success at Indiana turned the heat up on Mike Locksley and Maryland
Insider reveals which team really likes Maryland big man Derik Queen ahead of 2025 NBA Draft