Maryland enters recruiting battle for elite 4-star defender out of Florida
On Wednesday, four-star defensive lineman Jamar Thompson announced that he had officially received an offer from Maryland. The 6-3, 270-pound prospect out of West Boca Raton High School is rated as the No. 9 overall prospect from the state of Florida and the No. 7 DL in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite.
Even as a 2017 recruit, Thompson currently holds over 20 offers from some of the top programs around the country, including Alabama, Notre Dame, Oregon, Florida, Miami, and Penn State. Just this week, Thompson added Texas, Ole Miss, and LSU to his growing list of offers.
There's a long way to go in this recruitment, but Maryland clearly wants to get in on the battle early.
