Maryland enters recruiting battle for elite 4-star defender out of Florida

The Maryland Terrapins have officially extended an offer to one of the top defensive recruits in the country for the 2027 recruiting class.

On Wednesday, four-star defensive lineman Jamar Thompson announced that he had officially received an offer from Maryland. The 6-3, 270-pound prospect out of West Boca Raton High School is rated as the No. 9 overall prospect from the state of Florida and the No. 7 DL in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite.

Even as a 2017 recruit, Thompson currently holds over 20 offers from some of the top programs around the country, including Alabama, Notre Dame, Oregon, Florida, Miami, and Penn State. Just this week, Thompson added Texas, Ole Miss, and LSU to his growing list of offers.

There's a long way to go in this recruitment, but Maryland clearly wants to get in on the battle early.

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

