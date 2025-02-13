Maryland Football: '26 5-star commit Zion Elee's message is music to Terrapins' fan's ears
When Zion Elee committed to Maryland back in December, it turned heads. The elite five-star Edge rusher, ranked No. 4 overall in the 2026 class, had offers from powerhouse programs across the country. But instead of opting for a blueblood, he shocked the recruiting world by pledging to the Terrapins.
Now, the challenge for Maryland is keeping him.
Elee has already lined up six official visits, including a return trip to College Park. While that’s a positive sign for the Terps, it also means they’ll have to fight off a host of top-tier programs looking to flip him. And in today’s college football world, there’s one major factor that could make this recruitment even trickier: NIL.
It’s no secret that top prospects are cashing in on lucrative NIL deals, and programs with strong NIL collectives have a major edge in recruiting battles. Maryland has made strides in this area, but they’ll be going up against schools with deep pockets and proven track records in the NIL game.
Despite the outside noise, Elee himself doesn’t seem overly concerned about NIL opportunities dictating his decision.
“I’ll get money anywhere I go, so it doesn’t matter,” Elee said.
That quote alone speaks to his confidence -- not just in his ability on the field, but in his value as a brand. He knows that wherever he ends up, the money will follow.
Maryland still has the inside track, but as the summer visit season heats up, things could get interesting. If a major program makes a strong push, the Terps will have to pull out all the stops to ensure their prized commit stays home.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -