All terrapins

A top Maryland football target sets commitment date shortly after visiting College Park

Maryland hopes to add him to the class.

Trent Knoop

Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

Maryland football has been hosting recruits on official visits in the last couple of weekends. Mike Locksley hopes his program has done enough to secure some commitments soon -- the Terrapins currently have six commits in the 2026 class. Five-star edge rusher Zion Elee headlines the class, and there are plenty of talented players interested in playing beside Elee.

One player Maryland is hoping to land soon is defensive lineman JaySean Richardson. The Richmond (VA) prospect was recently on campus for an OV, and he also set a commitment date for July 25.

Richardson, the 6-foot, 290 pound lineman, is a three-star recruit on 247Sports. He is considered the 108th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2026 class. According to 247Sports, Richardson has taken, or scheduled, official visits for Maryland, Virginia, and Virginia Tech. It appears the Terrapins will be battling both Virginia schools to land the lineman.

Richardson also holds offers from Indiana, Pitt, Wake Forest, and West Virginia, among others. Time will tell how well the OV really went for Richardson, but playing alongside one of the top 2026 recruits could be really intriguing for a guy like Richardson.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland football voted as having one of the easiest Big Ten schedules in 2025

Cardi B joins Stefon Diggs at the University of Maryland for football camp

CBS Sports puts Maryland basketball inside the NCAA Tournament 'bubble' tier for 2025-26

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Recruiting