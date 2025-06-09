A top Maryland football target sets commitment date shortly after visiting College Park
Maryland football has been hosting recruits on official visits in the last couple of weekends. Mike Locksley hopes his program has done enough to secure some commitments soon -- the Terrapins currently have six commits in the 2026 class. Five-star edge rusher Zion Elee headlines the class, and there are plenty of talented players interested in playing beside Elee.
One player Maryland is hoping to land soon is defensive lineman JaySean Richardson. The Richmond (VA) prospect was recently on campus for an OV, and he also set a commitment date for July 25.
Richardson, the 6-foot, 290 pound lineman, is a three-star recruit on 247Sports. He is considered the 108th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2026 class. According to 247Sports, Richardson has taken, or scheduled, official visits for Maryland, Virginia, and Virginia Tech. It appears the Terrapins will be battling both Virginia schools to land the lineman.
Richardson also holds offers from Indiana, Pitt, Wake Forest, and West Virginia, among others. Time will tell how well the OV really went for Richardson, but playing alongside one of the top 2026 recruits could be really intriguing for a guy like Richardson.
