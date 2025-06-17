All terrapins

Maryland Football: 4-star wide receiver gets offer from Terps, decommits from Florida State

Just 24 hours after announcing he received an offer from Maryland, four-star wide receiver Kaneilius Purdy has decommitted from Florida State.

On Monday, four-star wide receiver Kaneilius Purdy announced that he had received an offer from Maryland. The 6-0, 190-pound prospect out of Florida is considered to be one of the top athletes in the country, ranking at No. 17 nationally according to On3.

Purdy has also been committed to Florida State since March 31. But on Tuesday, Chad Simmons of On3 reported that Purdy had decommitted from the Seminoles.

With Purdy now officially back on the market, the Terps have the opportunity to haul in one of the top athletes in the country for the 2027 class. But in order to do it, head coach Mike Locksley and his staff will need to fend off programs like Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.

