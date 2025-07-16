Maryland Football beats out Virginia Tech and Cincinnati for 3-star wide receiver
The Maryland Terrapins secured an important win on the recruiting trail Wednesday, landing 3-star wide receiver Jayden Kitchens. The 6-2, 190-pound prospect from Springfield (VA) chose Maryland over Cincinnati and Virginia Tech. According to 247Sports Composite rankings, Kitchens is rated the No. 213 wide receiver in the nation for the 2026 class.
For head coach Mike Locksley, Kitchens' commitment comes at a critical time. While Maryland's 2026 class features elite edge rusher Zion Elee -- arguably the top overall prospect in the country -- the rest of the class has yet to catch fire. The Terrapins currently sit at No. 17 in the Big Ten recruiting rankings, just ahead of Northwestern.
Kitchens brings more than just depth to the wide receiver room. A multi-sport athlete who also plays basketball and track, his size, speed, and athleticism are exactly what you want at the position. As a junior in 2024, Kitchens hauled in 40 receptions for 747 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 18.7 yards per reception.
With his commitment, Kitchens becomes the 12th pledge in Maryland's 2026 recruiting class. The Terps are currently sitting at No. 64 in the national rankings for the class.
