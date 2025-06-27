Maryland football becomes finalist for No. 1 in-state tight end
The top tight end prospect from the state of Maryland has put the Terrapins in his final three. Three-star TE Javonte Williams named Maryland, Pitt, and NC State as his finalists.
The Potomac (MD) Bullis is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound playmaker. He is ranked as the No. 426 player in the country and the No. 20 TE overall in the '26 class. Williams took official visits to all three programs.
Williams also holds offers from programs like Cincinnati, Duke, Indiana, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia, among others.
In 2024, as a junior, Williams caught 35 passes for 679 yards and 6 TDs on 19.4 yards per reception. Also recorded 20 tackles on defense. According to On3's RPM, Maryland is leading in his recruitment with a 25.8% chance of landing the top prospect.
Maryland currently has seven commits in the 2026 class. The Terps signed a top-25 class last year, and Maryland was hoping to expound upon that in '26. But things have been a bit slow for Mike Locksley's squad. However, if Williams commits -- along with Maryland trending for Jianni Davis -- things might start picking up for the Terrapins.
