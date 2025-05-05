Is Maryland football 5-star commit Zion Elee re-assessing commitment to the Terrapins?
Nothing is definite in the recruiting world, and Maryland football fans are going to see that throughout the recruitment of five-star edge rusher Zion Elee. Back in late Feb. Elee posted on his social media accounts that his 'recruitment was closed' and canceled his official visits to stay and recruit for Maryland football.
But could his thoughts be changing? Recently, Elee posted an Eagle on his X account, which fans assumed he meant 'War Eagle' for Auburn. The Tigers were one of five teams that were going to get an official visit from Elee before he 'closed his recruitment'.
As of now, the Terrapins have the sixth-best player in the 2026 recruiting class and the top-ranked edge rusher. But his recruitment is far from over, and the Terrapins will likely have to fight until the end. As we know, NIL is a major factor in recruitments, and a player with Elee's talent, teams are going to be throwing bags to get him.
