Maryland football could get big news on its 2026 recruiting class in the next few days
There is some potentially big news coming Maryland football's way on June 25. 2026 offensive tackle Jesse Moody is set to announce his commitment, and he only tagged two different people on his social media post: Brian Dohn from 247Sports and Maryland football.
Moody took an official visit to College Park last weekend.
The team that was in Maryland's path in this recruitment was Rutgers, which Moody visited the Scarlet Knights on June 6. However, the Terrapins appear to be in position to land the talented lineman.
Moody hails from Philadelphia (PA) Imhotep Institute and is a 6-foot-6, 345-pound tackle. According to the Composite, Moody is the 934th-ranked recruit in the country, and the No. 77 offensive tackle in the '26 cycle.
Moody holds a more than respectable offer sheet. Outside of Maryland and Rutgers, Moody holds offers from Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M, among others.
Stay with Maryland Terrapins on SI for more on Moody's recruitment.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
How Curt Cignetti's success at Indiana turned the heat up on Mike Locksley and Maryland
Insider reveals which team really likes Maryland big man Derik Queen ahead of 2025 NBA Draft
Top Maryland football QB target has 'great time' on visit with Terrapins