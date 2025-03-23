All terrapins

Maryland football extends offer to 1,000-yard transfer wide receiver

Trent Knoop

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

After losing starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. and starting wide receivers Tai Felton and Kaden Prather, the Terrapins' passing attack will look quite different this fall. Mike Locksley added UCLA transfer quarterback Justyn Martin and signed high four-star Malik Washington this past cycle. Maryland also added Oklahoma transfer wide receiver Jalil Farooq and Tennessee transfer Kaden Webb.

But the Terps don't appear to be done trying to bring help via the portal. Maryland recently offered Campbell transfer Sincere Brown.

The 6-5 FCS playmaker caught 61 passes for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns this past season for Campbell.

Brown was a 2020 commit to USF where he played for three seasons. He never quite caught on playing for the Bulls and transferred to Campbell in 2023. Brown played in one game for the Fighting Camels in 2023 before he really exploded onto the scene in 2024. Brown will be entering into his sixth season of college ball.

He has received early interest from teams like West Virginia, Cal, North Carolina, Utah, Arkansas, Colorado, Kentucky, and USF (again), among others.

Trent Knoop
