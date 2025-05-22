Maryland football 5-star commit Zion Elee gains offer Big-12 team
It came as a surprise when Maryland football gained the commitment from 2026 five-star edge rusher Zion Elee last December. But the Terrapins have held onto Elee -- thus far. Teams like Auburn have attempted to lure Elee away, but he has said a couple of different times he is fully committed to Mike Locksley's program -- even after taking an official visit to Auburn.
But another program might be attempting to get in between Maryland and Elee. The Maryland product announced on social media that Deion Sanders and Colorado offered him a scholarship.
Playing for Coach Prime could be intriguing for a high-profile player like Elee. He is the No. 1 edge rusher and the No. 4 player in the '26 class. It's paramount for the Terps to hold onto Elee, plus if they can, more and more players will want to play alongside him. Maryland already nailed down a top-25 class this past cycle, and keeping Elee will almost guarantee to make that happen in 2026.
