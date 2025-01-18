Maryland football 5-star commit shows 'outstanding physical traits' in Polynesian Bowl
The 2025 Polynesian Bowl was played late Friday night in Hawaii. The game itself came down the wire with a highlight play sealing the 28-21 victory late in the fourth quarter for Team Makai.
What was new to the high school all-star games this year was the fact underclassmen were able to play in them. Maryland's 2026 five-star Edge commit Zion Elee played in two of them this year. He performed well in the Under Armour game and he also played in the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii.
Charlie Power with On3 put together his list of impressive players who performed well. At the end of the article, Power took notice of a couple of 2026 commits. One being Terrapins' future star, Elee.
"Five-star Maryland commit Zion Elee and four-star Jake Kreul were tough to block off the edge. Elee showed his outstanding physical traits, while Kreul flashed get-off and bend."
The St. Frances Academy product is ranked as the No. 13 player in the 2026 cycle by the Composite. The five-star committed to Maryland but he hasn't been shy about looking into other schools. He hopes to take a visit to Alabama and has since scheduled a visit to Auburn. Mike Locksley will have to do everything in his power to keep Elee in the fold for 2026.
