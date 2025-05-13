All terrapins

Maryland football gains another transfer portal commitment on Tuesday

The OL overhaul is still happening.

Maryland football continued its overhaul along the offensive line on Tuesday when the Terrapins gained another commitment out of the transfer portal. Elon offensive lineman Carlos Moore committed to Mike Locksley and the Terps.

The 6-foot-6, 302-pound lineman has two years of eligibility remaining to use at College Park. In 2024, the redshirt sophomore played in 11 games and started 10 of them for Elon. Moore started four games at LT and six at RT.

Moore will now come home being a Bowie (MD) native. He played his high school football at St. John's College HS. Moore was a 2022 recruit, and according to his 247Sports' profile, Elon was his lone offer coming out of high school, while being an unranked recruit.

Once he entered the transfer portal, Moore held offers from Auburn, Syracuse, and Kansas State before committing to Maryland. The Terrapins now have 16 transfer portal commitments with the addition of Moore.

