BREAKING: Maryland football gains 4th commitment in 2026 class
Five-star edge rusher Zion Elee was the last commitment to Maryland football and that was back in December. But the Terrapins hosted linebacker Kaden Carter on a visit to College Park, and the three-star linebacker committed to Mike Locksley and Co.
Carter hails from Barnesville (GA) Lamar County Comprehensive, and the 6-foot-2, 205-pound backer is a three-star according to the Composite. Carter checks in as the 536th-ranked prospect in the 2206 class, and the 41st-ranked linebacker overall.
Carter has a pretty decent offer list. Michigan has offered Carter, and he had an official visit set for June to Ann Arbor. Kansas, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M, among others have all offered Carter.
