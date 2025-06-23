Maryland football gets big commitment from in-state talent for 2026 class
Maryland football added to its 2026 recruiting class on Sunday evening when three-star CB Hakim Satterwhite announced his commitment to the Terps. Satterwhite was in College Park this weekend on an official visit.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound CB is ranked as the No. 483-ranked player in the country, and the No. 35 CB, per the Composite. He holds a great offer sheet from teams like Auburn, FSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Tennessee, among other schools.
With Satterwhite's commitment, Maryland now has seven commits in the class. Out of the seven commits, four of them play together at St. Frances Academy. The Baltimore natives are sticking it out with the University of Maryland, and that's what Mike Locksley is attempting to do. Five-star Zion Elee, three-star TE Damon Hall Jr., three-star CB Khmari Bing, and Satterwhite all play together at St. Frances Academy.
