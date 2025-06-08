All terrapins

Maryland Football in the running for elite Top 10 prospect

The Maryland Terrapins are in the running for elite four-star offensive tackle Terrance Smith.

Chris Breiler

Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Maryland Terrapins are currently in the hunt for 4-star offensive tackle Terrance Smith. The 6-6, 260-pound prospect out of Lansdale (PA) is rated as the No. 10 offensive tackle in the nation for the 2027 recruiting class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

On Friday, Smith shared an offer list graphic to his Twitter/X account.

It might be early in his recruitment, but Smith already holds 14 offers from some of the biggest programs in the country, including Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State, and Tennessee.

Published
