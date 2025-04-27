Maryland football lands 310-pound D-lineman from transfer portal
Maryland gained another commitment from the transfer portal on Saturday night when the Terrapins landed Sedrick Smith, a defensive lineman from Alabama A&M.
Smith went public with his commitment after being on campus and seeing College Park. He picked up offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Purdue, but chose to play for Mike Locksley and the Terps. Smith will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Smith played in 11 games this past season. During his time, he tallied 20 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and two sacks. He now joins Cam Rice and Edwin Moore as three players Maryland has landed in the portal to beef up the interior of the line.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland produced its best NFL Draft class in nearly 40 years
5-star prospect, former UConn commit, sets visit to Maryland basketball
BREAKING: Maryland football gains 4th commitment in 2026 class