Maryland football lands in final 5 for local, 4-star edge rusher
Maryland football currently has six commitments in its 2026 recruiting class, but Mike Locksley will obviously add to that number, and he hopes to in the coming weeks. There are plenty of highly touted recruits in the DMV area, and Maryland must keep some talent home in this recruiting class. One player who is among those in the DMV area is rising edge rusher Tyson Harley.
The Washington (DC) Gonzaga product recently announced his top five, and the Terrapins were included in the group. Maryland will battle with Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers, and Virginia Tech.
According to the Composite, the four-star edge is ranked as the 345th-best player in the 2026 cycle, the 31st-ranked edge, and No. 2 player from DC. Harley is set to take an official visit to College Park on June 12.
As of now, Harley's official visit schedule looks like: Rutgers (May 30), Michigan State (June 2), Penn State (June 6), Maryland (June 12), and Virginia Tech (June 20).
Last cycle, the Terrapins landed four-star edge rusher Zahir Mathis, and Maryland already has five-star edge Zion Elee committed. The Terrapins are hoping to continue to stack edge rushers for Big Ten play.
