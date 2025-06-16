Maryland football loses another recruit to Kansas State after backing out of official visit
Losing one player to Kansas State was tough, but now Maryland football has lost two recruits to KSU. Offensive tackle Justin Morales was the first player to spurn the Terrapins for Kansas State. Now, Maryland misses out on defensive lineman Kingston Hall, who committed to the Wildcats.
Hall was slated to take his official visit to College Park this weekend, but he changed it at the last second on Maryland. Instead, he headed back to KSU where he ultimately committed.
Maryland misses out on the Tahlequah (OK) prospect who is a three-star recruit on 247Sports. He is unranked per the Composite, and he is a 6-foot-3, 267-pound lineman.
The Terrapins have six commitments in the 2026 class, headlined by five-star Zion Elee. Maryland needs to start capitalizing on these official visits to start bringing in help for Elee. So far, he is the lone defensive line recruit who has committed to Mike Locksley's program.
