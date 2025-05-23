Maryland football makes final 5 for top run-stuffer
Maryland football currently has five commitments in its 2026 class. The Terrapins signed a top-25 class in 2025, and with five-star edge Zion Elee committed in the '26 cycle, Maryland is hoping for much higher than a top-25 finish. More and more players have expressed interest in coming to College Park to play football for Mike Locksley, but the Terrapins will have to gain some commitments in the near future.
One player who is interested in Maryland is three-star DL Manoah Faupusa. He recently put out his final five that included Maryland. The Terrapins will battle with North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Arizona, and Colorado.
Faupusa hails from Rancho Santa Margarita (CA) and according to the Composite, he is the 948th-ranked prospect in the 2026 class, and the 100th-best defensive lineman. He stands at 6-foot-2, and 310-pounds, which makes for a great body to stuff the run at the next level.
